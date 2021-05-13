Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab will be reopening June 12.
Over the last year, the Children’s Museum has been reimagining its exhibits and programs and adding COVID-19 safety protocols. One of the most important changes is the transition to an online timed ticketing system, which the museum strongly encourages all visitors, including members, to use to secure an entry time.
New exhibits in the Children’s Museum include the world premiere of “Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out,’” based on the award-winning animated film. MuseumLab will reopen with two brand new exhibits: “Gymlacium” in The Stacks; and “Face Value” in Studio Lab.
All staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks in the museum except children aged 2 or younger, and have their temperature taken before entry to the building. The total number of visitors will be limited daily to ensure social distancing. The number of families in each exhibit will also be monitored. The museum will undergo a deep cleaning each night and exhibit areas will be cleaned at intervals throughout the day on open days.
The museum’s cafe will not provide food service. Visitors are welcome to bring a lunch, snack or drink. Water fountains will not be operating, but water bottle fillers will be available.
More information is available at www.pittsburghkids.org.
