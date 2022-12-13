The First Presbyterian Church Food Bank, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be open Wednesday Dec. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required and may be done that day at the food bank. More information is available by calling Kathy at 724-583-9514.
