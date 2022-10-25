The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Sophia Zalar as Girl of the Month for September.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 3:02 AM
The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club selected Carmichaels Area High School senior Sophia Zalar as Girl of the Month for September.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, captain of the varsity basketball team, captain of the Envirothon team, a member of the varsity volleyball and varsity softball teams, Senior Standing Committee, SADD and band manager. Outside of school she is a conservation ambassador at the Wildlife Leadership Academy, a member of the Sir Izaak Walton League, part of the Youth’s Governor Council and has done job shadowing at Point Marion Veterinary Hospital.
Zalar, daughter of Robert and Marla Zalar, plans to attend Penn State University and major in biology/pre-veterinary medicine with aspirations of becoming a wildlife veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.