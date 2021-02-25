Clarion University Theatre livestreams ‘An Iliad’

Clarion University Theatre’s season continues with “An Iliad” by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, based on the award-winning Robert Fagles translation of Homer’s epic poem.
It is the story of the Trojan War – the rage of Achilles, the bravery of Prince Hector of Troy, the sense of duty of Patroclus – as filtered through the poet who witnessed it all and painfully recalls the story.
“Written as a solo piece, the Clarion production uses a quintet of actors to portray the poet, the muses and to bring the armies of Greece and Troy to life,” said director Robert Gerald Levy of Clarion University’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts. “This adaptation of the Fagles translation maintains the verse of the original, with contemporary language, coupled with the commentary on war by Peterson and O’Hare. It sings with authenticity while maintaining a contemporary view of the glories and horrors of war.”
“Preparing this production has been a challenge, but the nature of this particular play lends itself to social distancing,” Levy said. “While we cannot yet have live audiences with us, the play will be captured on video and streamed on demand.”
The play will be available March 3-7 for video streaming. For information and ticket information, visit www.clarionuniversitytickets.com.
