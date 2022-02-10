The monthly Classic Film Series at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown has returned, bringing patrons' favorite movies to the big screen.
Erica Miller, executive director, said the series started around 2007 as a low-cost way for people to support the theatre. It also takes the venue back to its roots.
“The State Theatre was built as a place to see movies,” she said.
Over the years, Miller said, the screenings have attracted new people to the theater, as well as regular patrons. For either group, it may sometimes be the first time they're seeing a beloved movie they grew up with on the big screen.
And that experience continues to be a draw, Miller said.
“There's something that heightens a movie when it's on a big screen,” Miller said.
A perfect example of that is a movie like “The Wizard of Oz”.
“The monkeys are scarier, and the witch seems more daunting. It's larger than life," Miller said.
Along with seeing a classic movie on the big screen, Miller said, the audience has an opportunity to play games for a chance to win a prize sponsored by the Herald-Standard.
The February movie is the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing," starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman.
Set in the summer of 1963 at a family resort in the Catskills, the movie includes a soundtrack of oldies and songs like “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” written specifically for the flick.
The movie plays on Feb. 11
Upcoming movies include “Grease” on March 11, “Jesus Christ Superstar” on April 8, "Airplane" on May 13, “Splendor in the Grass” on June 24, and "American Graffiti” on Aug. 19. There is no classic film scheduled for July.
Movies play at 2 and 7 p.m. on each day they're shown, and start on time because there are no previews shown before the start of the film.
Tickets for $5 for adults $3 for seniors and students.
For more information, visit the State Theatre Center for the Arts at www.statetheatre.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.