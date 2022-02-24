The “Fields, Fragments and Fictions” exhibit at the Heinz Architectural Center in Pittsburgh celebrates the work of Greek artist Zoe Zenghelis.
The exhibit will be anchored by four narratives and areas of practice: Zenghelis’ projects from 1982 to today; her work as a teacher and a learner; the urban projects of the Office of Metropolitan Architecture and the modes of collaboration and creative exchange between the four founding members; and the lesser-known projects of OMA in the Mediterranean islands in relation to Zenghelis’ long-standing engagement with landscape paintings of her homeland, Greece.
The exhibit runs March 26 through July 24, featuring a lineup of public programs on April 30. Among those programs is a 3 p.m. roundtable discussion with Zenghelis in the Carnegie Museum of Art theater.
The event is free, and those who wish to participate virtually can sign up at cmoa.org.
