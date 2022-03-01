Dean’s list
Geneva College
Connellsville: Jared Ozias
Normaville: Gabriel Kemp
Waynesburg: McKayla Jacobs
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Belle Vernon: Nina Ann Jesko
Brownsville: Anna Marie Sloan, Ashley Vail
Connellsville: Nathan Osler
Dunbar: Tyler M. Cable, Elizabeth Grace Stash, Alex Tuchek
Fairchance: Jamaya Renae Moore
Fayette City: Lillian Jean Woodson
Lemont Furnace: Maren A. Krizner
Masontown: Randall E. Joseph
McClellandtown: Jack James Lawrence Daugherty
Normalville: Emily Jade Donaldson, Spencer Marie Morrow
Perryopolis: Hannah Rose Oldham
Rices Landing: Parker Pratt
Rostraver Township: Juliann Katherine Dawson
Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini
Uniontown: Hannah Sue Blackstone, Raelyn Sharee Canady, Keara C. Hickenbottom, Samuel Ewing Jubin, Molly Ann Rabon, Ivy Raine Sepesy, Hannah Elaine Stewart, Jayden Edmund Thomas, Alexia Jazmin Winfrey, Kaia R. Zungri
Vanderbilt: Nico Perez Munson
Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Reagan Nicole Faure, Alexander R. Huber
White: Tristen Riley Weiss
Ohio University
Belle Vernon: Joelle Kennedy
Connellsville: Taylor Mickey
Hopwood: Nic Capuzzi, Victoria Wozniak
Uniontown: Calissa Jones
