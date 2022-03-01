Dean’s list

Geneva College

Connellsville: Jared Ozias

Normaville: Gabriel Kemp

Waynesburg: McKayla Jacobs

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Belle Vernon: Nina Ann Jesko

Brownsville: Anna Marie Sloan, Ashley Vail

Connellsville: Nathan Osler

Dunbar: Tyler M. Cable, Elizabeth Grace Stash, Alex Tuchek

Fairchance: Jamaya Renae Moore

Fayette City: Lillian Jean Woodson

Lemont Furnace: Maren A. Krizner

Masontown: Randall E. Joseph

McClellandtown: Jack James Lawrence Daugherty

Normalville: Emily Jade Donaldson, Spencer Marie Morrow

Perryopolis: Hannah Rose Oldham

Rices Landing: Parker Pratt

Rostraver Township: Juliann Katherine Dawson

Spraggs: Scarlet A. Biagini

Uniontown: Hannah Sue Blackstone, Raelyn Sharee Canady, Keara C. Hickenbottom, Samuel Ewing Jubin, Molly Ann Rabon, Ivy Raine Sepesy, Hannah Elaine Stewart, Jayden Edmund Thomas, Alexia Jazmin Winfrey, Kaia R. Zungri

Vanderbilt: Nico Perez Munson

Waynesburg: Kristen M. Black, Reagan Nicole Faure, Alexander R. Huber

White: Tristen Riley Weiss

Ohio University

Belle Vernon: Joelle Kennedy

Connellsville: Taylor Mickey

Hopwood: Nic Capuzzi, Victoria Wozniak

Uniontown: Calissa Jones

