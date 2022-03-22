President’s list
St. Francis University
Mount Pleasant: Abby Zambruno
Scottdale: Sarah Pisula
Dean’s list
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Connellsville: Callie Garlick
Mount Pleasant: Grace Keslar
St. Francis University
Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce
Confluence: Nick Shafer
Grindstone: Madelyn Walbert
Mount Pleasant: Alexis Cook, Kahla Sutherland
Rostraver Township: Skye Eicher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.