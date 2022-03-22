President’s list

St. Francis University

Mount Pleasant: Abby Zambruno

Scottdale: Sarah Pisula

Dean’s list

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Connellsville: Callie Garlick

Mount Pleasant: Grace Keslar

St. Francis University

Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce

Confluence: Nick Shafer

Grindstone: Madelyn Walbert

Mount Pleasant: Alexis Cook, Kahla Sutherland

Rostraver Township: Skye Eicher

