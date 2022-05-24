The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:

President’s list

Southern New Hampshire University

Belle Vernon: Scot Batton

Bobtown: Eric Greene

Dunbar: Veronica Singer

Hopwood: Molly Guthrie

Fayette City: Jodi Maldonado

Markleysburg: Bayley Smoot

Masontown: Christina Mitchell

Mount Pleasant: Emily Millward

Scottdale: Maigyn McBeth

Uniontown: Lacie Bryner, Jordan Janke, Stephen McDonald

Waynesburg: Jordan Scott

Dean’s list

Belmont University

Uniontown: Maeve Carei

Bob Jones University

Waynesburg: Elise Benke

Shepherd University

Connellsville: Anthony M. Domina

