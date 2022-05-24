The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:
President’s list
Southern New Hampshire University
Belle Vernon: Scot Batton
Bobtown: Eric Greene
Dunbar: Veronica Singer
Hopwood: Molly Guthrie
Fayette City: Jodi Maldonado
Markleysburg: Bayley Smoot
Masontown: Christina Mitchell
Mount Pleasant: Emily Millward
Scottdale: Maigyn McBeth
Uniontown: Lacie Bryner, Jordan Janke, Stephen McDonald
Waynesburg: Jordan Scott
Dean’s list
Belmont University
Uniontown: Maeve Carei
Bob Jones University
Waynesburg: Elise Benke
Shepherd University
Connellsville: Anthony M. Domina
