The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:
President’s list
West Virginia University
Smock: Catherine Work
Dean’s list
Case Western Reserve University
Uniontown: Nina D’Andrea
Cedarville University
Connellsville: Caleb Dillon
Coastal Carolina University
Belle Vernon: Emily Callaway
Markleysburg: Theron Chiado
Uniontown: Kylee O’Brien
College of William & Mary
Waynesburg: Daniel Layton
Norwich University
Claysville: Ryan Tremel
St. Francis University
Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce
Confluence: Nick Shafer
Connellsville: Bryce Laskey, Maggie Means
Fayette City: Rylee Evans
Mount Pleasant: Alexis Cook, Kahla Sutherland, Abby Zambruno
Uniontown: Ashlyn Barcheck
University of Delaware
Mount Pleasant: Ashley Marne
