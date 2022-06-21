The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:

President’s list

West Virginia University

Smock: Catherine Work

Dean’s list

Case Western Reserve University

Uniontown: Nina D’Andrea

Cedarville University

Connellsville: Caleb Dillon

Coastal Carolina University

Belle Vernon: Emily Callaway

Markleysburg: Theron Chiado

Uniontown: Kylee O’Brien

College of William & Mary

Waynesburg: Daniel Layton

Norwich University

Claysville: Ryan Tremel

St. Francis University

Carmichaels: Abigail Fordyce

Confluence: Nick Shafer

Connellsville: Bryce Laskey, Maggie Means

Fayette City: Rylee Evans

Mount Pleasant: Alexis Cook, Kahla Sutherland, Abby Zambruno

Uniontown: Ashlyn Barcheck

University of Delaware

Mount Pleasant: Ashley Marne

