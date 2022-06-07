The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:
Dean’s list
Berea College
Dayton Nicholson of Connellsville
Joey Reed of Waynesburg
Marietta College
Kyleigh Kozel of Carmichaels
Nick Kumor of Uniontown
Mount Aloysius College
Brianna Elizabeth Pritts of Mount Pleasant
Elissa Ellen McGee and Maria P. Sutton of Smithfield
Mercedes R. Sickles of Uledi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.