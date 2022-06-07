The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:

Dean’s list

Berea College

Dayton Nicholson of Connellsville

Joey Reed of Waynesburg

Marietta College

Kyleigh Kozel of Carmichaels

Nick Kumor of Uniontown

Mount Aloysius College

Brianna Elizabeth Pritts of Mount Pleasant

Elissa Ellen McGee and Maria P. Sutton of Smithfield

Mercedes R. Sickles of Uledi

