The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:

Dean’s list

Bucknell University

Belle Vernon: Zach Hartman

Perryopolis: Aidan Shetterly

Waynesburg: Erin Fitch

University of Mount Union

Fredericktown: Anna Keruskin

Mount Pleasant: Ben Zimmerman

Slippery Rock University

Belle Vernon: Raelyn Horne, Samantha Parzynski, Melina Perozzi, Hannah Samoda

Brownsville: Tiffany Karolewics, Ashton Reposky

California: Hayley Burnsworth

Carmichaels: Samantha Shaffer

Connellsville: Riley Artis, Valerie Bowman, Caitlin Smith

Masontown: Kaitlyn Shope

McClellandtown: Brandon Paroda

Mount Pleasant: Kyla Bryant, Camille Napoleon

Nemacolin: Leigha Helmbright

Perryopolis: Garrett Hoose

Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan

Rostraver Township: Patrick Steffey

Scottdale: Roman Carnes

Uniontown: Maria Brown, Alaina Carney, Colby McCormick, Elizabeth Purnell

Waynesburg: Caitlyn Dugan, Livia Schleicher

Westminster College

Belle Vernon: Madison Holmes

Chalk Hill: Kate Sharp

Mount Pleasant: Chloe Jaworski, Jenna Toohey, Lucas Toohey

Rices Landing: Zoe Burkett

Smithfield: Rebecca Zanaglio

Uniontown: Kali Ternitsky

Westmoreland County Community College

Belle Vernon: Rachel E. Emery, Rachel E. Jackson, Alena M. Olson, Rhea S. Regul, Tracy A. Toth

Brownsville: Mikayla L. Defranks, Jillian M. Polsinelli

Connellsville: Jaida K. Cameron, Hanna K. Detwiler, Jessica J. Eutsey, Cameron D. King, Makayla J. Uram

Dunbar: Mitchel D. Anderson, Seth W. Collins, Trey I. Darnell, Madeline B. Reeb, Samantha L. Wiltrout

Everson: Paul W. Soltis IV

Farmington: Colby Voyten

Fayette City: Stormy S. Kafton, Lillian J. Woodson

Markleysburg: Mindy E. Lowther, Taylor S. Troy

Mount Pleasant: Denise L. Oplinger, Lucas J. Pieszak, Joshua D. Ponko, Tyler C. Sillaman, Maya N. Tuls, Stephen E. Wilkins, Ethan J. King, Andrew M. Michalsky, Justin T. Runkel, Caitlyn A. Slezak

Rices Landing: John J. Vrona

Rostraver Township: Charlotte A. Anderkovitch, Noah R. Davis, Garrett S. Fedor, Caitlyn A. Forte, Fallon M. Musingo, Vivian T. Truong

Scottdale: Anna N. Davis, Abby E. Melillo, Jacob Z. Overly, Katlyn N. Pierce, Sarah J. Ridenour, Dawn M. Walko

Smithfield: Danielle E. Mays

Smock: Marla J. Howserm Kyle A. Jordan

Star Junction: Jeremy Glover

Uniontown: Garrett C. Buckingham, Kassidy L. Cumberland, Andrew J. Maher, Robert A. Masi Jr., Tanya L. Shaffer, Shelby N. Thompson

