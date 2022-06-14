The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:
Dean’s list
Bucknell University
Belle Vernon: Zach Hartman
Perryopolis: Aidan Shetterly
Waynesburg: Erin Fitch
University of Mount Union
Fredericktown: Anna Keruskin
Mount Pleasant: Ben Zimmerman
Slippery Rock University
Belle Vernon: Raelyn Horne, Samantha Parzynski, Melina Perozzi, Hannah Samoda
Brownsville: Tiffany Karolewics, Ashton Reposky
California: Hayley Burnsworth
Carmichaels: Samantha Shaffer
Connellsville: Riley Artis, Valerie Bowman, Caitlin Smith
Masontown: Kaitlyn Shope
McClellandtown: Brandon Paroda
Mount Pleasant: Kyla Bryant, Camille Napoleon
Nemacolin: Leigha Helmbright
Perryopolis: Garrett Hoose
Rices Landing: Elijah Saesan
Rostraver Township: Patrick Steffey
Scottdale: Roman Carnes
Uniontown: Maria Brown, Alaina Carney, Colby McCormick, Elizabeth Purnell
Waynesburg: Caitlyn Dugan, Livia Schleicher
Westminster College
Belle Vernon: Madison Holmes
Chalk Hill: Kate Sharp
Mount Pleasant: Chloe Jaworski, Jenna Toohey, Lucas Toohey
Rices Landing: Zoe Burkett
Smithfield: Rebecca Zanaglio
Uniontown: Kali Ternitsky
Westmoreland County Community College
Belle Vernon: Rachel E. Emery, Rachel E. Jackson, Alena M. Olson, Rhea S. Regul, Tracy A. Toth
Brownsville: Mikayla L. Defranks, Jillian M. Polsinelli
Connellsville: Jaida K. Cameron, Hanna K. Detwiler, Jessica J. Eutsey, Cameron D. King, Makayla J. Uram
Dunbar: Mitchel D. Anderson, Seth W. Collins, Trey I. Darnell, Madeline B. Reeb, Samantha L. Wiltrout
Everson: Paul W. Soltis IV
Farmington: Colby Voyten
Fayette City: Stormy S. Kafton, Lillian J. Woodson
Markleysburg: Mindy E. Lowther, Taylor S. Troy
Mount Pleasant: Denise L. Oplinger, Lucas J. Pieszak, Joshua D. Ponko, Tyler C. Sillaman, Maya N. Tuls, Stephen E. Wilkins, Ethan J. King, Andrew M. Michalsky, Justin T. Runkel, Caitlyn A. Slezak
Rices Landing: John J. Vrona
Rostraver Township: Charlotte A. Anderkovitch, Noah R. Davis, Garrett S. Fedor, Caitlyn A. Forte, Fallon M. Musingo, Vivian T. Truong
Scottdale: Anna N. Davis, Abby E. Melillo, Jacob Z. Overly, Katlyn N. Pierce, Sarah J. Ridenour, Dawn M. Walko
Smithfield: Danielle E. Mays
Smock: Marla J. Howserm Kyle A. Jordan
Star Junction: Jeremy Glover
Uniontown: Garrett C. Buckingham, Kassidy L. Cumberland, Andrew J. Maher, Robert A. Masi Jr., Tanya L. Shaffer, Shelby N. Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.