Tuesday, August 2, 2022 8:39 AM
The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university for the spring 2022 semester:
Dean’s list
Chatham University School of Arts, Science and Business
Belle Vernon: Baileigh Horan
Coal Center: Jaime Sprenger
Mount Pleasant: Makenzie Galley
Rostraver Township: Katharine Ruhl
Uniontown: Paige Bogozi
Clarion University of Pa.
Connellsville: Heather Ansell
Normalville: Mason Prinkey
Rostraver Township: Lily Rozik
Uniontown: Bailey Darnell, Marissa Fiala
Waynesburg: Madison Brooks
Florida Institute of Technology
Uniontown: Ryan DeCarlo
Hamilton College
Connellsville: Ryan Brown
Indiana University of Pa.
Belle Vernon: Nina Ann Jesko, Thomas G. Rodriguez
Brownsville: Brandon Lincoski, Anna Marie Sloan, Ashley Vail
Connellsville: Nathan Osler
Dunbar: Tyler M. Cable, Elizabeth Grace Stash, Alex Tuchek
Lemont Furnace: Devin Michael Androsik, Maren A. Krizner
Masontown: Madeline P. Huseman, Randall E. Joseph
McClellandtown: Jack James Lawrence Daugherty
Melcroft: Kylee Ulery
Normalville: Emily Jade Donaldson, Spencer Marie Morrow
Perryopolis: Hannah Rose Oldham
Rostraver Township: Juliann Katherine Dawson, William Dean Korber
Uniontown: Samuel Ewing Jubin, Ivy Raine Sepesy, Hannah Elaine Stewart, Jayden Edmund Thomas, Kaia R. Zungri
Vanderbilt: Jordan Demarco, Nico Perez Munson
White: Tristen Riley Weiss
John Carroll University
Uniontown: Gwyneth Hamilyon
Millikin University
Smithfield: Marah Kiefer
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Mount Pleasant: Grace Keslar
Robert Morris University
Uniontown: Cole J. Bogozi
Rochester Institute of Technology
Waynesburg: Bailey Bouchard
University of Tampa
Lemont Furnace: Isaiah Krizner
Rostraver Township: Savannah Lauzon, Bella Ruozzi
Waynesburg University
Sycamore: Nate Brudnock
Western Carolina University
Smock: April Wivell
