Dean’s list honors

Case Western Reserve University

Uniontown: Nina D’Andrea

University of Tampa

Lemont Furnace: Isaiah Krizner

Rostraver Township: Savannah Lauzon, Bella Ruozzi

Waynesburg University

Belle Vernon: Allegra Ochs, Joshua Poindexter, Janelle Popelas, Bryce Washington, Sarah Zundel

Bobtown: Payge Clark

Brownsville: Hanna Davis

Carmichaels: Logan Campbell, Aubree Ferek, Britney L. Pollock

Chalk Hill: Mia Baranowski

Coal Center: Trevor Kotchman

Connellsville: Dunbar: Sydney Dally, Tyler Metzger, Jordan Porterfield, Langley Pritts

Confluence: Emily Sarver

Dilliner: Madison Blaker, Sarah K. Brown

East Millsboro: Quintin Mapstone

Fairchance: Brooke Chapman, Kimberly Trump, Hannah Wilson

Fayette City: Nicholas Hall

Gibbon Glade: Abigail Spiker

Greensboro: Briell Price, Kayla Smith

Jefferson: James R. Morris, Katelyn E. Wolfe

Masontown: Asia Revak

Mather: Katie Ruscitti

Mount Morris: Briston J. Bennett

New Freeport: Ashley N. Gary

Perryopolis: Madison Monack, Sophie Shahan

Prosperity: Rebekah J. Vaughan

Republic: Haleigh Buchheit, Ryheem Dove

Rices Landing: Abigail Ankrom, Alexis L. Feather

Rostraver Township: Vanessa Porter, Keelie Selvoski

Smithfield: Harley Constable, Jessica Myers, Jaclyn Rider

Spraggs: Kyle Stoneking

Sycamore: Nathan L. Brudnock

Uledi: Rachel Duncan

Uniontown: Kaitlyn Adams, Tyler Gadd, Monica Kolencik, Sydney Smiley, Liam Truran

Waynesburg: Gabrielle M. Ammons, Jonathan M. Baily, Haley N. Berry, Grace K. Blair, Cierra Boyd, Emily Corbett, McKenzie A. Downer, Grant T. Frye, Anna Gump, Emily Petro, Madison Ramsey, Michaela Rose, Cayla Rush, Myranda D. Rush, Olivia Sanvicente, Haleigh Thomas, Abigail Virgin, Aliza C. Widdup

Wind Ridge: Kenneth Jones

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.