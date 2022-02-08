Dean’s list honors
Case Western Reserve University
Uniontown: Nina D’Andrea
University of Tampa
Lemont Furnace: Isaiah Krizner
Rostraver Township: Savannah Lauzon, Bella Ruozzi
Waynesburg University
Belle Vernon: Allegra Ochs, Joshua Poindexter, Janelle Popelas, Bryce Washington, Sarah Zundel
Bobtown: Payge Clark
Brownsville: Hanna Davis
Carmichaels: Logan Campbell, Aubree Ferek, Britney L. Pollock
Chalk Hill: Mia Baranowski
Coal Center: Trevor Kotchman
Connellsville: Dunbar: Sydney Dally, Tyler Metzger, Jordan Porterfield, Langley Pritts
Confluence: Emily Sarver
Dilliner: Madison Blaker, Sarah K. Brown
East Millsboro: Quintin Mapstone
Fairchance: Brooke Chapman, Kimberly Trump, Hannah Wilson
Fayette City: Nicholas Hall
Gibbon Glade: Abigail Spiker
Greensboro: Briell Price, Kayla Smith
Jefferson: James R. Morris, Katelyn E. Wolfe
Masontown: Asia Revak
Mather: Katie Ruscitti
Mount Morris: Briston J. Bennett
New Freeport: Ashley N. Gary
Perryopolis: Madison Monack, Sophie Shahan
Prosperity: Rebekah J. Vaughan
Republic: Haleigh Buchheit, Ryheem Dove
Rices Landing: Abigail Ankrom, Alexis L. Feather
Rostraver Township: Vanessa Porter, Keelie Selvoski
Smithfield: Harley Constable, Jessica Myers, Jaclyn Rider
Spraggs: Kyle Stoneking
Sycamore: Nathan L. Brudnock
Uledi: Rachel Duncan
Uniontown: Kaitlyn Adams, Tyler Gadd, Monica Kolencik, Sydney Smiley, Liam Truran
Waynesburg: Gabrielle M. Ammons, Jonathan M. Baily, Haley N. Berry, Grace K. Blair, Cierra Boyd, Emily Corbett, McKenzie A. Downer, Grant T. Frye, Anna Gump, Emily Petro, Madison Ramsey, Michaela Rose, Cayla Rush, Myranda D. Rush, Olivia Sanvicente, Haleigh Thomas, Abigail Virgin, Aliza C. Widdup
Wind Ridge: Kenneth Jones
