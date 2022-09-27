The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 3:14 AM
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 3:07 am
The following local students achieved president’s or dean’s lists honors at their college or university:
Dean’s list, summer session
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Normalville: Spencer Marie Morrow
Waynesburg: Reagan Nicole Faure
