Dean’s list honors
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Belle Vernon: Lisa Glass
Connellsville: Abbigale Friguglietti
Fayette City: Kyla Clark
Normalville: Mason Prinkey
Rostraver Township: Lily Rozik
Uniontown: Marissa Fiala
Waynesburg: Madison Brooks, Grace Kalsey
College of William & Mary
Waynesburg: Daniel Layton
Shepherd University
Connellsville: Anthony M. Domina
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Scottdale: Stephen Kendrish
Youngstown State University
Connellsville: Douglas Bair, Sidnie Cope
East Millsboro: Abigail Cloutier
Smithfield: Jael Dankle
Uniontown: Danae Rugola
Waynesburg: Jenna Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.