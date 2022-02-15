Dean’s list honors

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Belle Vernon: Lisa Glass

Connellsville: Abbigale Friguglietti

Fayette City: Kyla Clark

Normalville: Mason Prinkey

Rostraver Township: Lily Rozik

Uniontown: Marissa Fiala

Waynesburg: Madison Brooks, Grace Kalsey

College of William & Mary

Waynesburg: Daniel Layton

Shepherd University

Connellsville: Anthony M. Domina

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Scottdale: Stephen Kendrish

Youngstown State University

Connellsville: Douglas Bair, Sidnie Cope

East Millsboro: Abigail Cloutier

Smithfield: Jael Dankle

Uniontown: Danae Rugola

Waynesburg: Jenna Martin

