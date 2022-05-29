Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc. (FCCAA), through funding from the Westmoreland Fayette Workforce Investment Board, is holding an “Agricultural Career Exploration Summer Camp” for middle school students at least 12 years old who have completed 5th grade.
Agriculture and food production has been identified as a High Priority Occupation (HPO) in Pennsylvania. HPOs are job classifications that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are likely to provide family-sustaining wages.
The camp runs for three weeks, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., beginning on July 11. It includes career readiness and exploration activities at the FCCAA location on North Beeson Avenue in Uniontown, hands-on activities related to both livestock and crop farming at Maple Bottom Farms in Dawson, and hands-on activities related to food processing and gardening at the Republic Food Enterprise Center in Republic.
Students will receive produce boxes and recipes, along with marinara sauces and salsa they have prepared. Transportation from FCCAA to the additional sites and back to FCCAA will be provided. Students will receive lunch each day. Eligible students can attend the camp at no cost.
At the conclusion of the camp, participants and one additional family member will attend a Farm to Table Dinner comprised of foods the participants have learned about and have prepared throughout their camp.
For additional information, call 724-437-6050.
