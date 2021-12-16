Food bank distributions
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Dec. 18. Both distributions begin at 10:00 a.m.
Community holiday events
n Light Up Night will be held Thursday, Dec. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Braddock’s Restaurant and Tavern in Farmington. Free family activites include carriage rides, hot cocoa, treats and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
n The South Brownsville and West Bend United Methodist Churches are sponsoring a Christmas party at the South Brownsville UMC’s Activity Hall, 412 Second St., Brownsville on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. There will be hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, cookies, and soft drinks provided for the children of all ages. Santa Claus will arrive to hear Christmas gift requests. There will be children’s activities, cartoons, and toys provided. All are invited.
n The Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 410 Baltimore St., Brownsville, will be having a Christmas play on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. The public is invited and there will be a Happy Birthday Jesus party afterward.
n On Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. there will be a Brownsville Area Ministerial Association-supported live-streamed Blue Christmas service available on BAMA’s Facebook page. It will be live-streamed from the Brownsville First Christian Church and will last about 30 minutes. The service is especially for those who are grieving this holiday season.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.