Uniontown Rosary Walk planned
The 32nd annual Uniontown Rosary Walk will be held this Sunday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. Participants will begin at St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Ave., Uniontown. Walkers will begin the rosary there before heading to the Uniontown’s five other Catholic churches.
Shredding event scheduled
In an effort to help quell identity theft, a community shredding event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at Southmoreland Elementary/Middle School, 100 Scottie Way, Scottdale. The event is sponsored by state Reps. Ryan Warner and Eric Davanzo. Shredding is limited to residents’ paper only; no businesses or organizations. Residents are asked to bring only sensitive documents for shredding.
Meeting set about Cast Iron Bridge
A public hearing is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in Snowdon Square in Brownsville. The topic is the state Department of Transportation’s rehabilitation of the historic Cast Iron Bridge. The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.
Park closure planned
Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville will be closed Oct. 30-31 for Motocross races. Only race participants will be permitted in the park over that weekend.
Legislative family night planned
The Fairchance Exchange Club and state Rep. Matthew Dowling are hosting a family movie night at Fairchance Community Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. The evening features a showing of “Tom & Jerry The Movie” at dusk (around 8 p.m.). Attendees should bring blankets and chairs.
Toastmasters Club meeting change
The Tuesday, Sept. 28 meeting of the Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club has been moved to Carnegie Free Public Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville at 6 p.m. The nonprofit club teaches public speaking skills and is open to the public.
Senior driving course offered
A “Seniors for Safe Driving” course will be offered on Friday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Connellsville Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St., Connellsville. The course, sponsored by state Rep. Ryan Warner, is designed for those 55 and older. Registration is required at the cost of the class is $16. A link to register is available at www.repwarner.com or by calling 1-800-559-4880.
Child seat checks
State police are offering upcoming free child seat safety checks to ensure seats are properly installed.
On Sunday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 8 p.m., police will be at Charlie’s Classy Clean, 104 Keighley St., Oliver. To schedule an appointment, call 724-439-7111.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 2 to 8 p.m., police will be at Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services, 100 Pleasant Valley Blvd., Belle Vernon.
To schedule an appointment call, 724-929-6262.
Appointments at both events are encouraged but not required.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public effective Monday, Sept. 20, until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but we are asking customers to not come in person. For after hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Electronics recycling event
Greene County will hold an electronics recycling collection event Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Rd., Waynesburg. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 724-852-5300.
Food bank scheduled
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive-through distribution.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.