Meal planned
Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The New Year meal will be roasted pork or kielbasa and sauerkraut, vegetable, homemade desserts and Panera Breads. The free meal will be served at the First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave. Masontown. Please wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Donations are accepted and will be used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
Mensa meeting
The Corner Counties Mensa will meet Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 285 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown. The program will be a trivia quiz on events in history in the month of January.
You need not be a member to attend. Reservations are not required but are helpful to plan for the meeting.
For further information, contact Barbara Keefer at 724-628-5909 or barbarakeefer@zoominternet.net.
