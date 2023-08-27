n Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday Aug. 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The menu will be meatball subs, pasta salad, bread and homemade desserts. The meals are free, but donations are accepted and used for future meals. The meal will be served at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church St., Masontown. For more information or to volunteer call Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.

