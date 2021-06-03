TeamHumanity Games starting
The TeamHumanity Games’ summer kickoff for students in grades 3 through 8 will be held Sunday, June 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Laurel Highlands’ football stadium, 300 Bailey Ave., Uniontown. Registration for the flag football competition is event day from 6 to 7 p.m. There is a $20 per player registration fee. Call Mike Rozgony (724-323-4457) at Laurel Highlands Middle School for more information.
Water Street Park fundraiser
The Water Street Park Group, led by Brownsville Area High School student Destiny Bock, is holding a fundraiser Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fenwick Park’s playground in Brownsville. All proceeds benefit planned improvements for the park, which is located along Water Street. The event will feature food and crafts’ vendors, games for all ages, music by DJ Carla Furlong, basket auction and a Phoenix Mixed Martial Arts demonstration. Basket donations are being accepted. To donate, private message Water Street Park Group on Facebook.
Masontown Community Kitchen meals available
The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday, June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. Take out dinners will be available after 5 p.m. as meals are available. The soup kitchen is sponsored by the Klondike Clergy Association and the many volunteers and members of the surrounding Masontown churches. Meals will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown. The meals are free but donations are welcomed and used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer, please contact Judy 724-943-3013 or Kathy 724-583-9514.
Ceremony to honor veterans
Members of the Perryopolis VFW will hold two ceremonies to honor veterans on June 27. The first ceremony will honor two Perryopolis VFW charter members, Eldo DiVirgilio and Mike Timko, who were awarded the French Legion of Honor and will occur at the Perryopolis VFW at 100 VFW St. at 5:30 p.m. The Honorary Consul of France, Monsieur Jean-Dominique Le Garrec will be presenting them with plaques. Following the ceremony, William Rostich, of New Salem, also a recipient of the French Legion of Honor, will be recognized at the flag pole at Uniontown Mall at 7 p.m.
Food banks planned
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Anyone who is not registered and lives in the Brownville Area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food and those who register on the day of the food bank may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive through distribution and there will be no refreshments prior to the food bank.
n The monthly food bank at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be open on Wednesday June 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required and can be done by bringing a photo ID, proof of residence and names and ages of everyone living in the home. Food distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a waiting line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance beginning at 12:45 p.m. Volunteers will place food boxes inside vehicles.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
