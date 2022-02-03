Food distributions scheduled
n A St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Volunteers will load boxes into vehicles. Families must be registered through Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Those who are unregistered can sign up the day of the distribution, and should bring photo identification, the date of birth of each member of the household and verification of address.
n On Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 2 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown will hold a distribution. Registration is required, and can be done by bringing photo identification, proof of residence and the names and ages of everyone living in the home. Call Kathy at 724-583-9514 for more information.
n On Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m., First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, will hold a distribution.
n On Saturday, Feb. 19, Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock will hold a food distribution at 10 a.m.
Bartolotta to hold Telephone Town Hall
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, will host a telephone town hall for residents of the 46th Legislative District on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. The program will focus on workforce development and jobs and issues impacting seniors. Residents can register at SenatorBartolotta.com/access-live. This link can also be used for audio streaming, which will be available immediately prior to the event.
Children’s Closet distributing free clothing
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required.
Free composting workshops offered
The Fayette County Recycling Program and Pennsylvania Resources Council are sponsoring free composting workshops. The first will be held at the Connellsville Canteen, 131 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville on Saturday, March 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The second will be held at the Dunbar Township municipal building, 128 Township Drive, Dunbar on Saturday, March 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All participants will receive a free compost bin. Preregistration is required by emailing nancym@prc.org or calling 412-977-6146.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
