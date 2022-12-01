Food distributions scheduled
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 am.
n St. Vincent de-Paul-sponsored food bank at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food.
n First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 to help prepare the boxes.
Community Kitchen meal
The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown. The free meal will be homemade soup and sandwiches with desserts and bread. For more information, call Kathy at 724-583 9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
Blue Christmas service
There will be a Blue Christmas service at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. It will be a hybrid service, with attendees welcome in person or via livestream on the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association Facebook page.
Brunch with Santa
South Brownsville United Methodist Church, 412 Second Street, Brownsville, will host a Brunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with fun activities and a movie, there will be free hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, and drinks for the children.
Christmas festival
There will be a Christmas Festival hosted by the Tower Hill Christian Church at the Main Street Parking lot in Republic on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be food, vendors, crafts, and activities for children. Those interested in being a vendor can contact Salena at 724-557-0448.
Women’s meetings planned
Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville, is starting a weekly women’s meeting which is open to all ladies and teens. They will be meeting on Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and discussing issues like depression, anxiety, grief and eating disorders. The meetings will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
Children’s Closet distributing free clothes
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
