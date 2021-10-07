Veterans breakfast planned
Veterans in the 52nd Legislative District are invited to a free recognition breakfast on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Connellsville Township Fire Hall, 905 Fireman St., Connellsville. RSVPs are required by Oct. 29. Each veteran can bring one guest, and information about veterans services will be provided by state and federal agencies. The breakfast is hosted by state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. To register, call 724-437-1105 or visit www.repwarner.com.
Free community meal
Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5:30 pm. at First Presbyterian Church, 102 West Church Ave. Masontown. Masks are required. The meals are free but donations are accepted and used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kathy 724-583-9514 or Judy 724-943-3013.
Food pantry times changed
East End United Community Center will now hold its food pantry on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. The pantry is located at 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown. For additional information, call 724-437-1660.
Food banks scheduled
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. The food bank will be a drive-through distribution.
n St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. The food bank will be a drive-through distribution. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food.
Winter coat giveaway
There will be winter coat giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road-Route 166, Brownsville. They are accepting gently used coats, gloves, hats and scarves in all sizes for this event. Monetary donations are also accepted. For times or additional information, call 724-785-3080.
Daughters of the American Colonists meeting scheduled
The Chief Tanacharison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists will meet for a luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11:45 AM at the Historic Summit Inn, Route 40 in Farmington. The program is a “Show and Tell” of family heirlooms by the members. Members will be contacted for reservations. For further information about the meeting or about the organization contact regent Barbara Keefer at 724 628 5909.
Mensa group meeting
The Corner Counties Mensa group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 285 McClellandtown Road in Uniontown. You need not be a member to attend. Reservations are not required, but are helpful. Trivia Master Vinnie will challenge attendees. For further information, contact Barbara Keefer at 724-628-5909 or barbarakeefer@zoominternet.net.
Civic Club meeting
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. MaChal Forbes, executive director of Greene County United Way will be the guest speaker. Members are reminded to bring items for the troops project and for the HUGS & KISSES program. New members are welcome. For more information call 724-966-2486.
Park closure planned
Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville will be closed Oct. 30-31 for Motocross races. Only race participants will be permitted in the park over that weekend.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.