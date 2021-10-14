Fayette Gives event Nov. 16
The second Fayette Gives fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Community Foundation of Fayette County, the fundraiser encourages people to donate to their favorite charities during a local day of giving. This year, 64 nonprofits are participating. Donations can be made online, or via check. For more information, go to fayettegives.org.
Career fair planned
Fayette County is hosting a Career Fair Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29, at the Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration building, 215 Jacob Murphy Lane, Uniontown. The fair runs from 3 to 7 p.m. each day. The positions available are all in county government, and human resources representatives will be on hand to conduct interviews. The fair is free and open to the public. For more information, call 724-430-1200, ext. 5002 or email cspiker@fayettepa.org.
Veterans breakfast planned
Veterans in the 52nd Legislative District are invited to a free recognition breakfast on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Connellsville Township Fire Hall, 905 Fireman St., Connellsville. RSVPs are required by Oct. 29. Each veteran can bring one guest, and information about veterans services will be provided by state and federal agencies. The breakfast is hosted by state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. To register, call 724-437-1105 or visit www.repwarner.com.
Food pantry times changed
East End United Community Center will now hold its food pantry on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. The pantry is located at 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown. For additional information, call 724-437-1660.
Food banks scheduled
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 a.m. The food bank will be a drive-through distribution.
n St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. The food bank will be a drive-through distribution. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food.
Daughters of the American Colonists meeting scheduled
The Chief Tanacharison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists will meet for a luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11:45 AM at the Historic Summit Inn, Route 40 in Farmington. The program is a “Show and Tell” of family heirlooms by the members. Members will be contacted for reservations. For further information about the meeting or about the organization contact regent Barbara Keefer at 724 628 5909.
Park closure planned
Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville will be closed Oct. 30-31 for Motocross races. Only race participants will be permitted in the park over that weekend.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
