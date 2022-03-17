Toastmasters meeting
The Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club Meeting is Tuesday, March 22 at 6p.m. at Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. The club, which teaches public speaking and leadership skills, is open to anyone who’d like to participate in-person or virtually. For more information, to register to attend or to get a virtual participation link, contact club President Sharon A. Joseph at 724-603-0413 or laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com.
Laurel House Inc. holding open house
Laurel House Incorporated will celebrate Intellectual Disabilities Awareness Month by having an open house on Friday, March 18 from 1 to 3p.m. at the Laurel House Office, 625 Cherry Tree Lane, Suite 103 in Uniontown. Family living providers and consumers will be honored, and the public will have the opportunity to ask questions about programs. Call 724-437-1129 for more information.
Food distributions scheduled
n On Saturday, March 19 and Saturday, April 16 at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock at 10 a.m.
n On Saturday, March 26 and Saturday, April 30 at First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from 9 to 11 a.m.
n On Wednesday, April 20, in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency.
Children’s Closet distributing free clothing
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Free composting workshops offered
The Fayette County Recycling Program and Pennsylvania Resources Council are sponsoring free composting workshops. The first will be held at the Connellsville Canteen, 131 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville on Saturday, March 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The second will be held at the Dunbar Township municipal building, 128 Township Drive, Dunbar on Saturday, March 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All participants will receive a free compost bin. Preregistration is required by emailing nancym@prc.org or calling 412-977-6146.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
