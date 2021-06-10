Business workshop scheduled
The PA Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a Small Business Solutions’ workshop July 20 from 1 to 3:45 p.m., offering tips about protection from cyber attacks and the future of e-commerce for small businesses. Sign up at pachamber.org.
Hard-to-recycle event
Saturday, June 12 is Fayette County’s hard-to-recycle event. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 132 Pechin Road, Dunbar. There is a $20 disposal fee for up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of accepted items. Advance registration is required. For more information call 412-488-7490, ext. 3.
Ceremony to honor veterans
Members of the Perryopolis VFW will hold two ceremonies to honor veterans on June 27. The first ceremony will honor two Perryopolis VFW charter members, Eldo DiVirgilio and Mike Timko, who were awarded the French Legion of Honor and will occur at the Perryopolis VFW at 100 VFW St. at 5:30 p.m. The Honorary Consul of France, Monsieur Jean-Dominique Le Garrec will be presenting plaques. Following the ceremony, William Rostich, of New Salem, also a recipient of the French Legion of Honor, will be recognized at the flag pole at Uniontown Mall at 7 p.m.
Food banks planned
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Anyone who is not registered and lives in the Brownville Area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food and those who register on the day of the food bank may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive through distribution and there will be no refreshments prior to the food bank.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.