Food distributions scheduled
n St. Vincent de-Paul-sponsored food bank at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 am.
n First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Women’s meetings planned
Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville, is starting a weekly women’s meeting which is open to all ladies and teens. They will be meeting on Thursdays, Dec. 22 and 29, and discussing issues like depression, anxiety, grief and eating disorders. The meetings will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
United Way seeking tax prep volunteers
United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania needs 350 volunteer tax preparers for its 2022-2023 Free Tax Preparation effort in Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. No prior experience is necessary. Volunteers must complete the IRS training and certification and may provide services virtually, in-person and via drop off. Deadline for signup is Dec. 31, at uwswpa.org/free-tax-preparation.
Unity service planned
Brownsville Area Ministerial Association is holding a Christian Unity service on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Allison Nazarene Church, 416 Vernon St., Allison at 7 p.m. The snow date will be Monday, Jan. 30 at the same time and place.
Children’s Closet distributing free clothes
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
