n There is Hope addiction recovery meetings will be held in person on Mondays, Sept. 18 and 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. For Zoom access to the meetings or more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.

