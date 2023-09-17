n There is Hope addiction recovery meetings will be held in person on Mondays, Sept. 18 and 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike, Brownsville. For Zoom access to the meetings or more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n Stepping Stones Bereavement Support will begin the fall program for the newly bereaved and those who may still be suffering from a devastating loss. Articles and DVDs will be used, and there is no charge for participants. The sessions are held at 7 p.m. at Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown. For information or to register, call Lillian at 724-439-1683.
n An event to help drivers replace hard-to-read license plates will be held on Monday, Sept. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Perryopolis Auto Auction, 3447 Pittsburgh Road, Perryopolis. Those who plan to attend should bring their vehicle with the affected plate attached, along with an unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. Registration for the event can be completed by calling state Rep. Ryan Warner’s office at 724-437-1105 or online at www.RepWarner.com/Events.
n First Christian Church of Brownsville, 512 Second St., Brownsville is holding a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from noon to 5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the parking lot of St. Mark Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 11 a.m. to noon. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food.
n First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville is holding a food bank on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.
n On Saturday, Sept. 30, Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club with join with many other clubs across the country in a National Day of Service to address the issue of food insecurity during a food drive to help fill the shelves at Cumberland Food Bank. Donations of unexpired canned goods or non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 104 W. South St., Carmichaels, between 9 a.m. and noon. For more information, call 724-966- 2486.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is hosting a leadership training on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for executive directors of Fayette County and Greene County nonprofits. The training will be presented by Nonprofit SideKick! in the format of an Executive Director Bootcamp. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council’s 1st floor FNB Business Event Center, 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace. The registration fee is $100 per person, and lunch will be provided. Visit www.cffayettepa.org to register.
