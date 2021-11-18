Community Thanksgiving dinner
Solid Rock Ministries, 34 Millview St., Uniontown, is holding a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations and volunteers are welcome, and no reservations are necessary for the meal. For more information, contact Pastor Buzz at 724-880-4714.
Masontown Community Kitchen dinner
A free Thanksgiving dinner at the Masontown Community Kitchen, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. A Thanksgiving service will be held after the meal at 5:45 pm, conducted by the Klondike Clergy Pastors. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013
Brownsville Light Up Night
Brownsville will celebrate Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 26. The evening begins with a fire truck parade at 5 p.m. at Hiller Fire Hall. The parade will proceed throughout the borough, ending at Snowden Square downtown. At 7 p.m., Santa will hand out treats at the stage in Snowden Square.
Home for the Holidays in Uniontown
The annual Home for the Holidays celebration in Uniontown is planned from Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Storey Square, 11 E. Main St. For more information, contact Laura at 724-430-2934 or lkutek@uniontowncity.com.
Toastmasters Club meeting
Laurel Highlands Toastmasters International Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Carnegie Free Public Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh St., in Connellsville. The club is open to all in Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties and offers in-person or virtual participation. The nonprofit club teaches public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, to register to attend the meeting, or to get the link to participate virtually, contact club President Sharon A. Joseph, DTM at 724-603-0413 or email at laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com.
Food bank distributions
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 18. Both distributions begin at 10:00 a.m.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded into cars by volunteers and families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action to receive food. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
