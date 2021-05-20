Memorial services planned
n The Fairchance Exchange Club will hold a memorial service on Saturday, May 29 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance at 1 p.m. to honor Alfred L. Wilson. A combat medic in World War II, Wilson gave his life to save at least 10 others in 1944 and received with the Congressional Medal. The public is invited to attend.
n A Memorial Day service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at LaFayette Memorial Park along Route 40 in Grindstone at the veterans’ memorial area, sponsored by American Legion posts 275 Grindstone, 295 Brownsville, 838 Braznell, 940 West Brownsville and 590 Republic.
American Legion District 25 Commander Michelle Deems will be the main speaker. The service will include a 21-gun salute and patriotic songs. Also expected to be present are Albert Gallatin J-ROTC, Fayette County POW groups and local American Legion post commanders.
Masontown Community Kitchen
Masontown Community Kitchen, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown will be open on Tuesday, May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Diners are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Take-out dinners will be available after 5 p.m. as meals are available. The soup kitchen is sponsored by the Klondike Clergy Association and the many volunteers and members of the surrounding Masontown churches. For more information or to volunteer, contact Judy 724-943-3013 or Kathy 724-583-9514.
Volunteers needed
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
n The Greater Washington County Food Bank, 900 National Pike W., Brownsville is seeking volunteers to load 15,000 boxes of food by June. Workers will be in groups of six to eight people. For more information, call 724-632-2190.
“Be Aware” seminar offered
Brownsville Borough Police Department will host a free “Be Aware” seminar Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Post 295, 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville. Police Chief Stan Jablonsky will discuss situational awareness, identity theft and home security.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Cleanup planned
The Perennial Project in Brownsville and its volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 in Snowdon Square for a spring cleanup and flower planting.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
