n A Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) workshop will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center, 137 N. Beeson St., Uniontown. The free workshop is sponsored by the Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging Health & Wellness program, in partnership with the Uniontown YMCA, and will include discussion about fall prevention, including home safety modifications, safe footwear, nutrition for bone health, exercise, medication management, and physician communication. Lunch will be available through the senior center, then a Falls Risk Screening activity will be done to determine a Risk Assessment Score, which can be shared with a doctor or family members. Space is limited. To pre-register, call 724-489-8080, ext. 4433.
n The 30th annual Flatwoods Community Picnic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Franklin Township Park. Registration begins at noon. Beverages and some food items will be provided, and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share. The picnic includes games for children, prize drawings, a 50/50, Chinese auction, cornhole tournament and car show. All are welcome to attend. Email flatwoodspicnic@outlook.com to make a donation.
n Stepping Stones Bereavement Support will begin the fall program for the newly bereaved and those who may still be suffering from a devastating loss. Articles and DVDs will be used, and there is no charge for participants. The sessions begin on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown. For information or to register, call Lillian at 724-439-1683.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) is hosting a leadership training on Wednesday, Oct. 4, for executive directors of Fayette County and Greene County nonprofits. The training will be presented by Nonprofit SideKick! in the format of an Executive Director Bootcamp. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council’s 1st floor FNB Business Event Center, 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace. The registration fee is $100 per person, and lunch will be provided. Visit www.cffayettepa.org to register.
n The Dunbar Township Tax Office has applications for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Office staff can mail, fax, or email the signed application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for processing. The program is open to those who are or will turn 60 by Dec. 31, and older. Income guidelines are $26,973 for a one-person household and $36,482 for a two-person household. The tax office is located at 171 Hi Way Supply Road, Dunbar. For additional information, call 724-626-0804.
