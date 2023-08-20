n A Healthy Steps for Older Adults (HSOA) workshop will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Uniontown Adult Recreation Center, 137 N. Beeson St., Uniontown. The free workshop is sponsored by the Southwestern PA Area Agency on Aging Health & Wellness program, in partnership with the Uniontown YMCA, and will include discussion about fall prevention, including home safety modifications, safe footwear, nutrition for bone health, exercise, medication management, and physician communication. Lunch will be available through the senior center, then a Falls Risk Screening activity will be done to determine a Risk Assessment Score, which can be shared with a doctor or family members. Space is limited. To pre-register, call 724-489-8080, ext. 4433.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.