Volunteers sought to place flags
American Legion Posts 940, 838 and 275 are seeking volunteers to place about 4,000 flags next to grave markers of veterans at Lafayette Memorial Park, Route 40, Brier Hill on Friday at 6 p.m.
Food distributions dates
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. will hold a drive through food distribution.
n A St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Food will loaded directly into cars, and recipients must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency. Those who wish to register the day of the event are not guaranteed a box of food, and may have to travel to the warehouse in Republic. To sign up, individuals must provide photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the home and verification of address.
“Be Aware” seminar offered
Brownsville Borough Police Department will host a free “Be Aware” seminar Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Post 295, 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville. Police Chief Stan Jablonsky will discuss situational awareness, identity theft and home security.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library, at 100 Seneca St. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Greene County recycling collection
Greene County will hold an electronics recycling collection event Wednesday, May 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Rd., Waynesburg. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 724-852-5300.
Volunteers needed
The Greater Washington County Food Bank, 900 National Pike W., Brownsville is seeking volunteers to load 15,000 boxes of food by June. Workers will be in groups of six to eight people. For more information, call 724-632-2190.
Cleanup planned
The Perennial Project in Brownsville and its volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. May 22 in Snowdon Square for a spring cleanup and flower planting.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
