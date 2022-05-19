Memorial Day parades planned
n Dunbar American Legion will host its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Line-up is at 9:45 a.m. at the old Dunbar Borough School. Guest speaker will be Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn, Pastor Chris Varney of Pechin Community Chapel will give the invocation, Nick Bell III will be the master of ceremonies, the parade marshal will be Tony Whipkey, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
n The Masontown Memorial Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30. Prior to the parade, the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department will hold a memorial program at 9 a.m. at the MVFD Honor Roll, 221 N. Washington St.
Car seat safety check
State police are conducting a free car seat safety check on Friday, June 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Morrell Volunteer Fire Company, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar. Technicians will be on hand to check the instillation of seats. Those attending are asked to bring the owner’s manual for the vehicle and the instruction book for the seat. Appointments are encouraged by calling Trooper Kalee Wietrzykowski at 724-439-7111.
Festival scheduled
Younger and Older Americans Festival is planned for Saturday, May 21, from noon to 3 p.m. in the St. Francis of Assisi parking lot in Masontown. Attractions include festival food, children’s games, face painting, games of chance, bingo, fire trucks, bake sale and musical entertainment. Admission is free.
Toastmasters meeting
Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club meetings will be held on Tuesdays, May 24 and June 14 and 28 at 6 p.m. at Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. The club, which teaches public speaking and leadership skills, is open to anyone who’d like to participate in-person or virtually. For more information, to register to attend or to get a virtual participation link, contact club President Sharon A. Joseph at 724-603-0413 or laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com.
Community Kitchen meal
Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday, May 26 from 4 to 5:30 pm. The free meal will be spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, homemade desserts and bread, served at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown. Donations for future meals are accepted. To volunteer, contact Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
Food distributions scheduled
n On Saturday, May 21 at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, at 10 a.m.
n On Saturday, May 21 at First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Seniors for Safe Driving seminars planned
A Seniors for Safe Driving seminar will be offered at the Connellsville Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St., Connellsville., on Friday, May 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. During the seminar, an instructor will discuss communicating with drivers, risk management, airbags, sharing the road, road signs, signals, pavement markings and more. Cost is $16. To register, visit repwarner.com or call 724-437-1105 by May 10,
Children’s Closet distributing free clothing
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
