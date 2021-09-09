Author presentation scheduled
Frazier Community Library and the Perryopolis Area History Museum are hosting a talk by Miles S. Richards, author of “Wrestling with George and Other Tales of Western PA” on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The lecture will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Frazier Community Library, 142 Constitution St., Perryopolis. The event is free and open to the public.
Stefano to host Coffee and Conversation
State Sen. Pat Stefano will be hosting two Coffee and Conversation events in Fayette County to meet with residents face-to-face and hear about the state-related issues that matter to them. The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Everson VFW 595, 401 Shipley St., Everson. Residents are asked to RSVP to Ally in Sen. Stefano’s Somerset office by calling 814-443-2053.
Brownsville holding policeman’s ball
Brownsville Events Committee’s second annual Policemen’s Ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 in the Brownsville Sons & Daughters of Italy, Frank Ricco Lodge 731, 16 Race St. Sept. 10 is the deadline to order tickets, which are $60 per person. Formal attire is required. The cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the committee’s Shop with a Cop in December. Contact Beth Bock at bethbockbbc@yahoo.com; Barb Peffer, barbpefferbbc@yahoo.com; or Teresa Hosler at eckerd03@yahoo.com for tickets.
Electronics recycling event
Greene County will hold an electronics recycling collection event Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Rd., Waynesburg. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 724-852-5300.
Flatwoods Community Picnic planned
The 28th annual Flatwoods Community Picnic will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 at Franklin Township Park, starting at noon. The day includes games for children, door prizes, a car show at noon and a corn hole tournament at 1:30 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring a food dish to share and all are welcome. For more information, email flatwoodspicnic@outlook.com.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Braddock Trail Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will meet in-person/virtual at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the chapter house, 200 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant. CDC guidelines will be followed. The speaker will be Cindy Holland who will discuss the retrieval of soldiers’ remains from the Philippines.
Food banks set
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive-through distribution.
CFFC accepting grant applications
The Community Foundation of Fayette County is accepting applications until Sept. 30 for the fall grant cycle. More information and applications are available online at www.cffayettepa.org.
Albert Gallatin reunion
The Albert Gallatin Class of 1971 is holding its 50th Class Reunion on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Classmates are asked to confirm reservations now to be included in the event. For more information, call Holly at 724-886-3145, Frank at 724-366-4721 or Adele at 724-989-9529.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
