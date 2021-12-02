Food bank distributions
n The monthly food bank at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. Recipients are asked to bring boxes or large bags for the food items, and be prepared to carry them. Registration is required, and can be done by bringing a photo ID, proof of residence and names and ages of everyone living in the home. Volunteers are needed for this food ministry. Call Kathy at 724-583-9514 to help.
n The Uniontown society of St. Vincent de Paul is sponsoring a mass food drive on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Food will be provided to 400 families on a first-come, first-served basis. The distribution will take place at the Uniontown Mall at the front of the old Sears location. There are no income restrictions for this distribution. Recipients should not arrive before 9 a.m.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Dec. 18. Both distributions begin at 10:00 a.m.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded into cars by volunteers and families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action to receive food. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
Community Kitchen meal
Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday Dec. 7 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The free meal will be baked chicken, rigatoni, salad, vegetable, homemade desserts and Panera Breads. The meal will be served at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown. Masks are required. Donations are accepted and used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer, contact Kathy 724-583-9514 or Judy 724-943-3013.
Water meter reminder
North Fayette Co. Municipal Authority has reminded customers that the protection of the water meter from the weather is their responsibility. Failure to protect the meter from freezing will cause a meter to break and stop water service. The authority charges $125 to replace the meter plus any additional costs if occurring after-hours, requiring overtime by the work force.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
