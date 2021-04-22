Food distributions
Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville is hosting its monthly food bank on Saturday, April 24, starting at 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 102 W Church Ave, Masontown is hosting a food distribution on Saturday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. Registration is not required for this additional event and it is available to everyone in the community. Food distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the Church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a waiting line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance beginning at 10:45 am. Volunteers will places boxes in vehicles.
Volunteers needed
The Greater Washington County Food Bank, 900 National Pike W., Brownsville is seeking volunteers to load 15,000 boxes of food by June. Workers will be in groups of six to eight people. For more information, call 724-632-2190.
Food collected
Brownsville Area High School Student Council is collecting non-perishable items through April for the St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank, which is hosted by the Historic Church of St. Peter. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drop-off point is outside the high school’s main door, 1 Falcon Drive, Brownsville.
National Day of Prayer service
Brownsville Area Ministerial Association will hold a National Day of Prayer service May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown’s Snowdon Square. Masks and social distancing will be followed. Lawn chairs are suggested. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at 7 p.m. May 7.
Greensburg bishop to have Mass in Connellsville
Bishop Larry J. Kulick will celebrate Mass at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 908 West Crawford Ave., Sunday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m. as he continues his “Mass around the Diocese” tour.
Masses throughout these visits will be streamed on the Diocese website, www.DioceseofGreensburg.org. For those planning to attend Sunday’s Mass, space will be limited and face coverings will be required.
Hard-to-recycle dates
Fayette County will hold a hard-to-recycle event Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown. The county recently bought the former Goodwill Recycling Center and is converting it into a self-serve, drive-through facility for traditional and hard-to-recycle items that will operate year-round.
Opioid reversal drug distribution
Greene County residents can come to the county fairgrounds maintenance building between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, to receive a free Narcan and Deterra.
The drugs combat opioid overdoses.
The event will be done as a drive-through.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
