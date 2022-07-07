Uniontown Farmers Markets scheduled
The Uniontown Farmers Market will be held on Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21; and Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street at Storey Square. Free parking is available at the Penn Street Garage beginning at 4 p.m.
Food distributions scheduled
n On Saturday, July 16 at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, at 10 a.m.
n On Wednesday, July 20 at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 11 a.m. to noon. Recipients must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency.
n On Saturday, July 23 at First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Toastmasters meeting
Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club meetings will be held on Tuesdays, July 12 and 26 and Aug. 9 and 23 at 6 p.m. at Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. The club, which teaches public speaking and leadership skills, is open to anyone who’d like to participate in-person or virtually. For more information, to register to attend or to get a virtual participation link, contact club President Sharon A. Joseph at 724-603-0413 or laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com.
Children’s Closet distributing free clothing
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.