Farmers market vouchers available
Crosskeys Human Services Inc. still has farmers’ market vouchers available at its Republic seniors’ center, 136 Fairgarden St., Republic. Vouchers can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Guidelines are available by calling the center at 724-246-7740.
Food banks planned
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18 in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency to receive food. Prospective recipients who register on distribution day may have to travel to the food warehouse in Republic. Photo identification, date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address will be required.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock will distribute boxes of food Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 10 a.m. It will be a drive-through distribution so recipients are asked to remain in vehicles. Volunteers will load boxes into vehicles
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church’s next food bank is Saturday, Aug. 28. Distribution will be held at 307 Spring St. from 9 to 11 a.m.
CFFC accepting grant applications
The Community Foundation of Fayette County is accepting applications until Sept. 30 for the fall grant cycle. More information and applications are available online at www.cffayettepa.org.
Brownsville Borough is seeking volunteers for the Civil Service Commission. Contact the borough office, 724-785-5761, for a description of duties. Letters of interest should be submitted to the office (200 Second St.)
Albert Gallatin reunion
The Albert Gallatin Class of 1971 is holding its 50th Class Reunion on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Classmates are asked to confirm reservations now to be included in the event. For more information, call Holly at 724-886-3145, Frank at 724-366-4721 or Adele at 724--989-9529.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.