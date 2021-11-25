Community Thanksgiving dinner
Solid Rock Ministries, 34 Millview St., Uniontown, is holding a free traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Donations and volunteers are welcome, and no reservations are necessary for the meal. For more information, contact Pastor Buzz at 724-880-4714.
Brownsville Light Up Night
Brownsville will celebrate Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 26. The evening begins with a fire truck parade at 5 p.m. at Hiller Fire Hall. The parade will proceed throughout the borough, ending at Snowden Square downtown. At 7 p.m., Santa will hand out treats at the stage in Snowden Square.
Federal government assistance day
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, is hosting a federal government assistance day at his office in Lemont Furnace on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A representative from Congressman Guy Reschenthaler’s office will be available to assist with issues such as Social Security, veterans benefits and Medicare. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 724-437-1105. The district office is located at 1040 Eberly Way, Suite 250, Lemont Furnace.
Food bank distributions
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Dec. 18. Both distributions begin at 10:00 a.m.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded into cars by volunteers and families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action to receive food. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
