Memorial services planned
n The Fairchance Exchange Club will hold a memorial service on Saturday, May 29 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance at 1 p.m. to honor Alfred L. Wilson. A combat medic in World War II, Wilson gave his life to save at least 10 others in 1944 and received with the Congressional Medal. The public is invited to attend.
n A Memorial Day service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at LaFayette Memorial Park along Route 40 in Grindstone at the veterans’ memorial area, sponsored by American Legion posts 275 Grindstone, 295 Brownsville, 838 Braznell, 940 West Brownsville and 590 Republic.
American Legion District 25 Commander Michelle Deems will be the main speaker. The service will include a 21-gun salute and patriotic songs. Also expected to be present are Albert Gallatin J-ROTC, Fayette County POW groups and local American Legion post commanders.
n Masontown Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Memorial Program on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m. at the MVFD Honor Roll, 221 N. Washington Street. Everyone is invited to the program.
n The Dunbar American Legion Post 146 will host the return of the Memorial Parade on May 31.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. with the line up beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the old borough school. There will be a short program at Ferguson Creek across from the Kountry Club to honor those lost at sea. The parade will then continue to the honor roll for a program with guest speaker director of the county’s veterans affairs office, Brian Benson, MSgt, USMC Ret., and Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn.
Nick Bell will be master of ceremonies. Special music will be provided by Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School.
Local fire departments, scouts and sports teams are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served after the parade at the Dunbar Fire Hall.
Ceremony to honor veterans
Members of the Perryopolis VFW will hold two ceremonies to honor veterans on June 27. The first ceremony will honor two Perryopolis VFW charter members, Eldo DiVirgilio and Mike Timko, who were awarded the French Legion of Honor and will occur at the Perryopolis VFW at 100 VFW St. at 5:30 p.m. The Honorary Consul of France, Monsieur Jean-Dominique Le Garrec will be presenting them with plaques. Following the ceremony, William Rostich, of New Salem, also a recipient of the French Legion of Honor, will be recognized at the flag pole at Uniontown Mall at 7 p.m.
Food banks planned
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Anyone who is not registered and lives in the Brownville Area must complete the required paperwork before receiving their food and those who register on the day of the food bank may have to travel to the food distribution warehouse in Republic. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock)on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive through distribution and there will be no refreshments prior to the food bank.
Volunteers needed
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
n The Greater Washington County Food Bank, 900 National Pike W., Brownsville is seeking volunteers to load 15,000 boxes of food by June. Workers will be in groups of six to eight people. For more information, call 724-632-2190.
“Be Aware” seminar offered
Brownsville Borough Police Department will host a free “Be Aware” seminar Thursday, May 27, at 6 p.m. in the American Legion Post 295, 119 Brownsville Ave., Brownsville. Police Chief Stan Jablonsky will discuss situational awareness, identity theft and home security.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
