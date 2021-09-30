Meeting set about Cast Iron Bridge
A public hearing is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in Snowdon Square in Brownsville. The topic is the state Department of Transportation’s rehabilitation of the historic Cast Iron Bridge. The public will have an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project.
Mensa group meeting
The Corner Counties Mensa group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant, 285 McClellandtown Road in Uniontown. You need not be a member to attend. Reservations are not required, but are helpful. Trivia Master Vinnie will challenge the attendees. For further information, contact Barbara Keefer at 724-628-5909 or barbarakeefer@zoominternet.net.
Dunbar tax office hours extended
The Dunbar Township Tax Office will have extended office hours, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30 for those who wish to pay school taxes in full for a 2% discount. The office is limited to two people at a time, and masks are required. For more information call Marigrace Butela, Dunbar Township tax collector at 724-626-0804 or email dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com
Civic Club meeting
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. MaChal Forbes, executive director of Greene County United Way will be the guest speaker. Members are reminded to bring items for the troops project and for the HUGS & KISSES program. New members are welcome. For more information call 724-966-2486.
Park closure planned
Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville will be closed Oct. 30-31 for Motocross races. Only race participants will be permitted in the park over that weekend.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
