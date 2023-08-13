n Albert Gallatin Human Services Agency announced that Duda’s Farms will have a Farmer’s Market on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Masontown Senior Center, 22 S. Main St., Masontown. Farmer’s Market vouchers and cash will be accepted, and the market is open to the public
n Masontown Community Kitchen will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The menu will be open-face hot pork or hot beef sandwiches with gravy, parsley potatoes, applesauce, bread and homemade desserts. The free meal will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church St., Masontown. For more information or to volunteer to help call Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
n The Dunbar Township Tax Office has applications for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program. Office staff can mail, fax, or email the signed application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for processing. The program is open to those who are or will turn 60 by Dec. 31, and older. Income guidelines are $26,973 for a one-person household and $36,482 for a two-person household. The tax office is located at 171 Hi Way Supply Road, Dunbar. For additional information, call 724-626-0804.
n Stepping Stones Bereavement Support will begin the fall program for the newly bereaved and those who may still be suffering from a devastating loss. Articles and DVDs will be used, and there is no charge for participants. The sessions begin on Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown. For information or to register, call Lillian at 724-439-1683.
