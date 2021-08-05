Women in Business Breakfast
Greene County Chamber of Commerce will hold its fourth annual Women in Business Breakfast Friday, Aug. 6 at Waynesburg University’s Benedum Dining Hall. Registration and breakfast will be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m., while a presentation and networking activity will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The breakfast, which will be catered by Aladdin Food Services, will consist of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, mini muffins and a fruit tray with dip. For more information, email info@greenechamber.com.
Albert Gallatin reunion
The Albert Gallatin Class of 1971 is holding its 50th Class Reunion on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Classmates are asked to confirm reservations now to be included in the event. For more information, call Holly at 724-886-3145, Frank at 724-366-4721 or Adele at 724--989-9529.
‘Dine to Donate’
Panera Bread 20% of its sales one day in July during its “Dine to Donate” for Uniontown teenager Paige Miller, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
The fundraiser was organized by two Uniontown Panera Bread team members and friends who wanted to show support to their friend, Miller and her family, after finding out about her diagnosis. The drive raised $1,735 and associates donated $1,800 they received in tips for Paige.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.