Fayette Gives event Nov. 16
The second Fayette Gives fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Community Foundation of Fayette County, the fundraiser encourages people to donate to their favorite charities during a local day of giving. This year, 64 nonprofits are participating. Donations can be made online, or via check. For more information, go to fayettegives.org.
Free child seat safety check
State police are holding a free child car seat safety check on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ford of Uniontown, 1 Superior Way, Uniontown. A car seat technician will check the installation and use of car seats. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule an appointment, call Trooper Kalee Wietrzykowski at 724-439-7111.
Area food banks
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Nov, 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Food will be loaded directly into cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Those wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 10:00 a.m. The food bank will be a drive through distribution.
Veterans breakfast planned
Veterans in the 52nd Legislative District are invited to a free recognition breakfast on Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Connellsville Township Fire Hall, 905 Fireman St., Connellsville. RSVPs are required by Oct. 29. Each veteran can bring one guest, and information about veterans services will be provided by state and federal agencies. The breakfast is hosted by state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. To register, call 724-437-1105 or visit www.repwarner.com.
Greene Chamber accepting parade applications
The Greene County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attend its 83rd annual Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to be held at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. During the “reverse parade” spectators will drive through the fairgrounds and enjoy Christmas displays from the safety of their vehicle. The fairgrounds’ east gate on Route 21 will open at 2 p.m. and close at 4 p.m. Spectators will vote for their favorite display as they travel through the route. A “People’s Choice” will be awarded following the parade. Anyone wishing to participate is asked to download the Reverse Parade application by visiting the Chamber website at www.greenechamber.org.
Carmichaels Civic Club to hold Nov. meeting
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting. Members are reminded to bring toiletries for the Domestic Violence Services of SWPA, Greene County Office and items for the “Hugs and Kisses” program. New members are welcome. For more information, call 724-966-2486.
Food pantry times changed
East End United Community Center will now hold its food pantry on the first Wednesday of every month at noon. The pantry is located at 150 Coolspring St., Uniontown. For additional information, call 724-437-1660.
SWPA Water Authority office closing due to COVID-19
To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public until further notice. The office will remain active Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes, and emails, but will not accept in-person customers. For after-hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
Park closure planned
Patsy Hillman Park in Brownsville will be closed Oct. 30-31 for Motocross races. Only race participants will be permitted in the park over that weekend.
Volunteers needed
n St. Vincent de Paul in Uniontown is actively searching for volunteers to help in the store. Due to COVID-19, the store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers select the hours and days they are able to work, and training is provided. Call 724-439-9188 for more information.
n The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
