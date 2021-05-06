Food distributions dates
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. will hold a drive through food distribution.
n A St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, May 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Food will loaded directly into cars, and recipients must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency. Those who wish to register the day of the event are not guaranteed a box of food, and may have to travel to the warehouse in Republic. To sign up, individuals must provide photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the home and verification of address.
n First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown will hold a distribution on Wednesday, May 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency. Anyone wishing to sign up that day will need to bring photo identification, verification of address, and date of birth of each person in household. Distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a waiting line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance beginning at 12:45 pm. Volunteers will place food boxes inside of vehicles.
Volunteers needed
The Greater Washington County Food Bank, 900 National Pike W., Brownsville is seeking volunteers to load 15,000 boxes of food by June. Workers will be in groups of six to eight people. For more information, call 724-632-2190.
Masontown Community Kitchen meals
Masontown Community Kitchen, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, will be open on Tuesday, May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. for free meals. Masks are required. Take out dinners will be available after 5 p.m. as meals are available. For more information or to volunteer, contact Judy at 724-943-3013 or Kathy at 724-583-9514.
National Day of Prayer service
Brownsville Area Ministerial Association will hold a National Day of Prayer service May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown’s Snowdon Square. Masks and social distancing will be followed. Lawn chairs are suggested. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at 7 p.m. May 7.
Cleanup planned
The Perennial Project in Brownsville and its volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. May 22 in Snowdon Square for a spring cleanup and flower planting.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
