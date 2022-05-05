Redstone Creek cleanup planned
The Fayette County Recycling Program, Three Rivers Waterkeeper and Mountain Watershed Association’s Youghiogheny Riverkeeper is hosting a Redstone Creek Cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14. Participants should meet at the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown. Volunteers will move along the creek, toward downtown Uniontown, picking up debris. Refreshments and lunch will be provided.
Volunteers will be required to sign a waiver prior to participating and are asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Waterproof boots and clothing volunteers are comfortable getting muddy are recommended. Gloves, trash bags and other cleanup materials will be provided. Volunteers must register at http://3rwk.org/Redstone. For more information, contact ops@threeriverswaterkeeper.org or call the Fayette County Recycling Hotline at 724-430-4884.
National Day of Prayer observance
The National Day of Prayer will be observed locally on Thursday, May 5 at Cast Iron Amphitheater in downtown Brownsville at 7 p.m. The public is invited, and those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair. Rain date for the event is Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.
Toastmasters meeting
Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club meetings will be held on Tuesdays, May 10 and 24 and June 14 and 28 at 6 p.m. at Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville. The club, which teaches public speaking and leadership skills, is open to anyone who’d like to participate in-person or virtually. For more information, to register to attend or to get a virtual participation link, contact club President Sharon A. Joseph at 724-603-0413 or laurelhighlandsTM@gmail.com.
Food distributions scheduled
n On Wednesday, May 11 at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown, from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required by bringing a photo ID, proof of residence and names and ages of everyone living in the home. Call 724-583-9514 for more information.
n On Wednesday, May 18 at St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Recipients must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency.
n On Saturday, May 21 at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, at 10 a.m.
n On Saturday, May 21 at First Christian Church, 512 Second St., Brownsville, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Community Kitchen meal
Masontown Community Kitchen will serve a free mail on Tuesday, May 10 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave., Masontown. The meal is tacos with Spanish rice and beans, dessert and bread. Donations are accepted and used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer, call Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013.
Property tax/rent rebate assistance offered
Staff from the office of state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, will be available at the Connellsville Area Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St., Connellsville, on Thursday, May 12 for assistance with filing property tax/rent rebate claim forms. Staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Applicants should be prepared to provide all the necessary income, property tax or rental information required to process claims quickly and accurately.
The rebate program benefits Pennsylvanians ages 65 and older, widows and widowers 50 and older and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners, and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security should be excluded from income calculations. For more information visit www.repwarner.com.
Seniors for Safe Driving seminars planned
A Seniors for Safe Driving seminar will be offered at the Connellsville Senior Center, 100 E. Fayette St., Connellsville., on Friday, May 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. During the seminar, an instructor will discuss communicating with drivers, risk management, airbags, sharing the road, road signs, signals, pavement markings and more. Cost is $16. To register, visit repwarner.com or call 724-437-1105 by May 10,
Children’s Closet distributing free clothing
The Ladies of Charity, an organization, in the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown are sponsoring a Children’s Closet, every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gilmore Street entrance of St. Mary Parish Center in Uniontown. Free clothing for girls and boys in sizes newborn to 5T, diapers, books and toys are available for any child in need. Masks are required during the event.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home.
All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
