Business workshop scheduled
The PA Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a Small Business Solutions’ workshop July 20 from 1 to 3:45 p.m., offering tips about protection from cyber attacks and the future of e-commerce for small businesses. Sign up at pachamber.org.
Ceremony to honor veterans
Members of the Perryopolis VFW will hold two ceremonies to honor veterans on June 27. The first ceremony will honor two Perryopolis VFW charter members, Eldo DiVirgilio and Mike Timko, who were awarded the French Legion of Honor and will occur at the Perryopolis VFW at 100 VFW St. at 5:30 p.m. The Honorary Consul of France, Monsieur Jean-Dominique Le Garrec will be presenting plaques. Following the ceremony, William Rostich, of New Salem, also a recipient of the French Legion of Honor, will be recognized at the flag pole at Uniontown Mall at 7 p.m.
Food banks planned
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, June 19, at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive through distribution and there will be no refreshments prior to the food bank.
n The Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank is hosting a drive-through mass food distribution on Tuesday, June 22 at the former Sears entrance at the Uniontown Mall, 1368 Mall Run Road, Uniontown from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked not to arrive before 9 a.m. This a food distribution for anyone in need of food assistance as a result of COVID-19. There are no income eligibility requirements and participants do not need to provide proof of income to receive food. All food items that will be distributed are while supplies last. Each household will receive 1 box of food. There is a maximum of 2 households allowed per vehicle. A member of each household must be present in the vehicle to receive a food box. For questions, contact the food bank at 724-580-7001.
n The food bank at Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville will be held June 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Masontown Community Kitchen open
The Masontown Community Kitchen is open for free meals on Tuesday, June 22 from 4 to 5:30 pm. at First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave. Masontown. Donations are accepted and used for future dinners. For more information or to volunteer your needed help, contact Kathy 724-583-9514 or Judy 724-943-3013
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Brownsville library open
Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca St., is open for in-person visits with new hours. The library and curbside service will be available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the library. In-person visits will be limited to 20 minutes. Two computers will be available for the public’s use.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
