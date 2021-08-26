Webinars for new hunters
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering free learn-to-hunt webinars. Advance registration is required for live sessions, but will be available for later viewing. A hunting license or completion of hunter-trapper sessions is not required. More information is available at pgc.pa.gov.
Farmers market vouchers available
Crosskeys Human Services Inc. still has farmers’ market vouchers available at its Republic seniors’ center, 136 Fairgarden St., Republic. Vouchers can be picked up Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Guidelines are available by calling the center at 724-246-7740.
Flatwoods Community Picnic planned
The 28th annual Flatwoods Community Picnic will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 at Franklin Township Park, starting at noon. The day includes games for children, door prizes, a car show at noon and a corn hole tournament at 1:30 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring a food dish to share and all are welcome. For more information, email flatwoordspicnic@outlook.com.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Braddock Trail Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will meet in-person/virtual at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the chapter house, 200 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant. CDC guidelines will be followed. The speaker will be Cindy Holland who will discuss the retrieval of soldiers’ remains from the Philippines.
Civic Club meeting scheduled
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. in the Carmichaels Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for the first meeting of the new club year. Pam George, Wellness Director of the Uniontown YMCA will be the guest speaker. All members are encouraged to attend this meeting and to bring a guest. New members are welcome.
Veterans to be honored at drive-in ceremony
Area veterans are invited to sign up for a drive-in recognition ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Uniontown Mall. All veterans in the 51st Legislative District in Fayette and Somerset counties are invited to join the ceremony. Lunch will be provided to all participating veterans and their guests. Check-in begins at 10:45 a.m., and the ceremony starts at noon. Pre-registration is required no later than Tuesday, Aug. 24 at at www.RepDowling.com or by calling the office at 724-438-6100.
Food banks set
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church’s next food bank is Saturday, Aug. 28. Distribution will be held at 307 Spring St., Brownsville from 9 to 11 a.m.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Food will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers and participants are asked to remain in their cars. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency in order to receive food. Families wishing to sign up on the distribution day will need to bring photo identification, the date of birth of each person in the household, and verification of address.
n There will be a food bank at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. The food bank will be a drive through distribution.
CFFC accepting grant applications
The Community Foundation of Fayette County is accepting applications until Sept. 30 for the fall grant cycle. More information and applications are available online at www.cffayettepa.org.
Albert Gallatin reunion
The Albert Gallatin Class of 1971 is holding its 50th Class Reunion on Sept. 24, 25 and 26. Classmates are asked to confirm reservations now to be included in the event. For more information, call Holly at 724-886-3145, Frank at 724-366-4721 or Adele at 724--989-9529.
Volunteers needed
The Salvation Army in Uniontown is in need of volunteers to help prepare and serve meals at its soup kitchen Monday through Friday starting in June. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 724-437-2031 for more information.
Recycling hours announced
The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, is open Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; and the fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular household recyclables and hard-to-recycle items will be accepted. There is a convenience fee of $2 to $5 per item for hard-to-recycle items.
Virtual support groups for domestic violence
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Fayette, Greene and Washington counties, offers counseling and virtual support groups that participants can access at home. All services are free and completely confidential. For more information, call our 24-hotline at 800-791-4000, or visit our website at peacefromdv.org.
To submit community briefs, email hsnews@heraldstandard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.